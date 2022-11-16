They share a name but they'll never share their game plans, as Turvey Park Red and Blue prepare to battle in round five of Wagga Softball Associations premier league.
The club fields two of the three teams in the top division, with South Wagga Warriors filling the final position.
This is the first time two teams have come face to face this season, and Red will be looking to hold onto their winning streak.
The reigning premiers have never lost to their club companions, an coach Robert Currie isn't looking for that to change.
"We do keep pretty separate, we won't be sharing too many secrets," Currie said.
With only six of their regular side available this weekend, Currie said he's expecting the match to be a lot closer than usual.
"We've got those players who are on the fringe, more in a reserve category who will be used this weekend," Currie said.
"It's a good opportunity for them and we just hope that we can continue our winning sequence over Blue, but I'm going to say Blue is going to be hard to beat this weekend."
Over in the Blue camp, Erica Guy said they're always happy to be able to get on the diamonds to have a hit.
Stepping into the Premier division from the old B grade competition, Guy said Blue can hold a candle to their inter-club rivals.
"We can (win) on our day, but they usually do get the better of us, we can hold our own against the big wigs, the South Warriors and the Reds," Guy said.
"We did win B grade a few years ago so we can hold our own, and you never know on any given day what may happen."
With Blue's line up looking stronger than Red's, Currie said he'd be okay with losing if it's a good game, but ultimately winning is his goal.
Guy said she'd like to get a win over Red but that at the end of the day, her Blues are just happy to be playing softball.
"I think they go for sheep stations, we don't go for the sheep stations," she said.
"We've all played A grade in our time but we're past it now but we still love to have a good go and be involved and keep the competition going, and we're happy to be known as the B graders."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
