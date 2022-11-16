People across Wagga will have the chance to meet and bond with the furry residents at the city's animal shelter when it opens its doors this weekend.
The Glenfield Road Animal Shelter will hold its open day on Saturday from 10am - 4pm where members of the community will have the chance to get up close to the animals currently available for adoption.
The day will include information stalls from a range of rescue groups, fun activities for the kids, a sausage sizzle and much more.
Wagga City Council's animal welfare supervisor Julie McPhail said the day will be perfect for those thinking it might be time to add a pet to their family.
While adoptions will not take place on the day, Ms McPhail said staff will be on hand to answer questions, explain the process and take details down.
Ms McPhail said for most people, adopting a pet from the shelter is a rewarding experience as it gives a "new lease of life" to an animal that has been given up or had a hard life.
But she cautioned people not to rush a decision and discouraged giving shelter pets for Christmas.
"People need to consider their lifestyle and take the time to get to know the animal a bit before making a choice," Ms McPhail said.
On Saturday, visitors can receive expert advice from council's professional animal rangers and rescue groups, while discounted microchipping for pets will also be offered.
Ms McPhail said there will be something for everyone, with some of the highlights to include dog training demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, face painting, pet photography portraits and a mobile dog wash.
"We really hope people will come and see how wonderful the animals are and perhaps consider giving someone a new home," she said.
GRAS animal welfare officer Courtney Krause worked as a casual at the shelter a few years back and has recently returned to her "dream job."
"I've loved working here ever since I was a casual and I always aimed to be back here at the shelter," she said.
Ms Krause said she always had a passion for animals growing up.
"Ever since I was a kid I would pick up stray animals and try to help out any animal in whatever way I could," she said.
Ms Krause said the job is hard at times when pets are mistreated.
"It can be hard knowing people are letting their animal down," she said.
"But they are coming into good hands here and are always going to find a better home, whether that's through us or off to a rescue group."
GRAS is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide the very best care possible for lost and abandoned animals.
For more information about the shelter or adopting a pet, visit www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/animals
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
