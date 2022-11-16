Kooringal Colts recruit Sam Gainsford has been named captain of the Riverina side set to compete at the NSW Country Championships.
Riverina cricket selectors have picked the side that will compete in Orange later this month with Gainsford saying he was a bit surprised to get the nod as captain.
"It was a bit of shock to be honest," Gainsford said.
"But it was great when Trent Ball the Riverina coach gave me the call and hopefully we put in a good campaign in Orange.
"It was a shock but it is a honour to be named captain."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Although having plenty of experience captaining during his time in Sydney, Gainsford will lead the side despite not having yet played a game of cricket in the Riverina.
"Trent flicked me a message just asking me if I wanted to do it," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock, but it's something that I love doing.
"I've captained a lot of teams in my time playing cricket, so I hope to just keep continuing to create a good team environment as that's the way I go about it.
"If you create a good team environment, it can just travel through and lead to on-field performances."
The persistent rain has not only meant that Gainsford has yet to play game, it has also cancelled the side's only planned training session before their departure for Orange on November 24.
"We haven't had a training session yet," he said.
"We had one planned but unfortunately that got cancelled because of the rain, then all of the (Wagga) Sloggers stuff that was supposed to be over in Griffith last weekend got cancelled as well.
"So unfortunately we haven't been able to meet up."
Gainsford is not the only representative from Wagga Cricket with his Colts teammates Hamish Starr and Darcy Irvine also being named in the side.
"It will be great playing alongside them," he said.
"I've known Hamish for a long time, but it's been really good to get to know Darcy over the last couple of months.
"He's a great bloke and we've formed a pretty good friendship so it will be unreal to be alongside those boys."
The selection of the trio has both positives and negatives for the Colts, with it meaning that they will miss Kooringal's opening game against St Michaels.
"Unfortunately we will miss the first round of the competition," Gainsford said.
"But I think they are pretty stoked from a club perspective as its a good look for the Colts.
"I know Katie (Davis) our president is pretty chuffed about that and has taken that in her stride."
Although they will be missing the trio for the first game, Gainsford said the side would be ready to go after continuing to push ahead during the month without play.
"We've been able to do what we can do," he said.
"Keenan (Hanigan) has been unreal in regards to getting together on Saturdays and getting on the ball machine and having net sessions.
"He's been unreal and really supportive amongst the group and he's taken the approach of lets be ready for the season so that we can hit the ground running.
"I think he is pretty keen to start high so we are not chasing our tail at the end of the season. We've got a good feel around the club and been getting good numbers to training."
The Riverina side will play ACT on November 25 before also playing against Central Coast (November 26) and Western (November 27) with the final to held in Glen Innes on December 11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.