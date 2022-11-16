After a longer pre-season than usual, Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson said his side is looking forward to hitting the field this weekend.
The Cats face Wagga RSL this Saturday and after having an extra month wait until their first game, Thompson said his side was raring to go.
"I think the boys are sick of training and not getting any games under their belt," Thompson said.
"We are pretty keen to get on the paddock and have a go and see how everyone goes."
While most clubs have dealt with an interrupted training schedule due to rain, the Cats have also dealt with not being able to access their facilities at McPherson Oval due to the flooding concerns in North Wagga.
"It's definitely been a stop start for us," Thompson said.
"It's been annoying and we haven't been able to do as much fielding practice as I would've liked.
"But all of the training sessions that we haven't been able to get onto the ground we've been going to the indoor nets.
"We've been getting pretty good numbers, but definitely need to get onto the paddock and see how everyone goes.
"Match fitness is more important than training."
The Cats will have a few changes from last season's side and although they are losing a fair bit of experience, Thompson is confident they have got some good talent to come into the side.
"We are obviously going to miss Max Harper, Zaccy Lewis and Blake Walker," he said.
"But I'm pretty excited to see what Caleb Walker can do, he's been hitting a few runs in second grade on the weekends that we haven't been able to get on in firsts.
"He's been going pretty well and we get Jack Harper back for a full season.
"We have still got a good core group and we have got a lot of senior guys with our young blokes.
"We are going to go in pretty solid this weekend and it will be the best side we can put on the paddock."
Up against the Bulldogs this weekend, Thompson is expecting a pretty tough challenge in their opening match of the season.
"Over the last five years they have been building pretty well," he said.
"They have got blokes like young Josh Staines who is coming in and will be good for them.
"They've become really competitive over the last few years, so we are looking forward to it."
The reigning Twenty20 champions, Thompson believes his side should be comfortable starting the season with the shorter format after it has traditionally been played post-Christmas.
"I think we have got the T20's down pat," he said.
"Anything can happen on the day, but we've been pretty consistent with the Twenty20 games across the board over the last few years."
