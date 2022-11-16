Christmas has come early for the paediatric ward at the Wagga Base Hospital thanks to a generous donation of toys by local car enthusiasts, Riverina Thrashers.
The group raised more than $4000 worth of toys, technology and other items for the ward through its annual Cruise for Clint fundraiser.
The Cruise for Clint fundraiser was established in honour of the late club member Clinton Rowley.
Mr Rowley, a loving father, respected friend and generous community member, tragically passed away in July of 2014 at 38 years old after his vehicle collided with a truck on Houlaghans Creek Bridge, Coolamon Road.
Riverina Thrashers club member Ellie Barklem said it was the first time they have selected the paediatric ward as the beneficiary.
"We have raised over $4000, so It was a really good one this year."
The group asked the ward to put together a list of items they desired, which included a request for Ipads, lego and high chairs.
Riverina Thrashers secretary Felicity O'Riley said they are items the ward doesn't necessarily have the funding to purchase.
"We chose the paediatric ward as it it such a vital part of our community," she said.
Mrs Barklem said Riverina Thrashers is not only a group of people who bond over a love of cars, but a group of residents with a passion for giving back to the community, just as Mr Rowley had been.
The toys and other items were given to Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
