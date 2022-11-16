The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Thrashers make generous donation to Wagga paediatric ward

Updated November 16 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Riverina Thrashers club member Ellie Barklem with secretary Felicity O'Riley were happy to deliver donations to the Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Christmas has come early for the paediatric ward at the Wagga Base Hospital thanks to a generous donation of toys by local car enthusiasts, Riverina Thrashers.

