ACCOMPLISHED jockey Danny Beasley hopes he may have to stop via Hong Kong before his return home to Wagga next month.
Beasley has announced his move home to Wagga, where he plans to return to the Southern District riding ranks after the best part of 15 years in Singapore.
Beasley has two more race meetings in Singapore to complete before the move, but also revealed he may get the opportunity to come home via the coveted international race day at Hong Kong on December 11.
Beasley rode Lim's Kosciuszko to group one glory in the Singapore Derby earlier this year and is set to ride him on the big stage at Hong Kong, should the horse receive an invite.
"I've only got two meetings left of the racing, hopefully we'll be packed up and then I've just got to work out when I'll be home," Beasley said this week.
"There is one horse I ride over here, Lim's Kosciuszko, he's a chance of going to Hong Kong for the international races. We don't find out until next week whether he gets an invite or not but if he gets an invite I'll go to Hong Kong and ride him and then we'll make our way home after that."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Beasley sits fourth on this year's Singapore jockey's premiership, having ridden 25 winners at a strike rate of a touch under 14 per cent.
It has not been the defence of his premiership that Beasley had hoped for but it's still been a worthwhile year.
"I didn't have a year like last year," he said.
"I won the Derby on Lim's Kosciuszko and any year you win a group one, especially the Derby, it's a time-honoured race up here, you can't really say you've had a bad year.
"I would have liked the year to have gone better but no complaints."
Beasley has continued to keep a strong interest in Australian racing while in Singapore and takes pride in the performances of the Southern District over the past 12 months.
"How great is it that this year, both the Country Championships and the Kosciuszko went to the Riverina," he said.
"It shows that everything can be done and Riverina racing, SDRA racing, is still strong.
"We get forgotten down there a little bit but we definitely put our hands up this year to show that we're more than capable."
It is the feats of Front Page and Another One, along with the strength of the industry, that has Beasley excited about his return.
"The one thing about the industry, it's changed so much. There are so many opportunities if you're willing to put yourself out there and have a go," he said.
"It's always been a great game but it's turned into an amazing industry now. It's quite incredible. I'm looking forward to getting back and being apart of it."
Beasley concedes he is heading into the final chapter of his riding career, one that has produced 24 group one wins and taken him across the world.
He says he has far exceeded his expectations but is happy to have lived out his childhood dream.
"When you start off as a kid from the country, all I wanted to do was win a Wagga Cup, that was dream," he said.
"All I ever used to think was about winning a Wagga Cup. I used to lay in bed calling the race, winning a Wagga Cup. I got to do that, I ended up winning a Wagga Cup.
"To see where it's ended up taking me is humbling as you get older."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.