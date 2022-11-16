MELBOURNE'S champion apprentice from last season, Josh Richards, will make the move home to Wagga next month alongside partner Maddy Collins.
Fresh from this week's news of Danny Beasley's impending return, the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) riding ranks are set for another boost with Richards' decision to come home.
Richards captured the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership last season, riding 39 city winners for the 12-month period.
Collins, who kick-started her training career in Wagga in 2020, will also get her stable back up and firing after 12 months based at Cranbourne.
The pair plan to return home by Christmas with Richards to begin riding back in the SDRA shortly afterwards.
"I'm looking forward to coming back," Richards said.
"It will be good to spend more time with family."
Richards will be forever grateful he made the move to Melbourne, where he was apprenticed to Mick Kent.
"It was great, the best thing I ever did," he said.
"I learnt lots, got to ride some great horses and rode against the best riders in Australia.
"It was a good 18 months, a good experience and set me up.
"It's been full on, the last two years, so it will be good to get back home and relax a bit."
Collins is also looking forward to building her team back up after only racing Let's Get Animal while at Cranbourne.
He won races at Kyneton and Pakenham for Collins, taking her career tally of winners to eight.
...
THERE was nothing but praise for the Gundagai-Adelong Race Club and the wider community following the Snake Gully Cup carnival last week.
Despite some concerns around a small section of the track on Friday, the club was able to conduct all 15 races of the two days to deliver another successful Snake Gully Cup carnival.
It took a tremendous amount of work from the club officials and helpers after flood waters hit the track just a week prior.
Leading Southern District trainer Mitch Beer summed up the thoughts of most participants well.
"Honestly, to the Gundagai Turf Club and all the community here, the work that has gone in for this meeting to go ahead would be unbelievable," Beer said on Friday.
"This is such an important day, not only for the race club but the entire community and to see it go ahead with all that these people have been through the last couple of months with floods, to come here and have a beer and go to the races it's just a great sight to see."
...
ANOTHER one affected by the floods is Wagga trainer Gary Colvin.
He remains flooded out of his stables and has been able to accommodate most of his team at Charles Sturt University, while a handful are over at Doug Gorrels.
Colvin was full of praise for the team out at CSU with how they've accommodated his team.
"Unbelievable. They've done a great job for us out there at the uni," Colvin said.
...
FRESH from his Gundagai success on Snake Gully Cup day, I Am Richenuff is bound for Saturday's Highway.
I Am Richenuff and Tap 'N' Run will be the two Southern District representatives in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m) at Kembla Grange.
Tap 'N' Run will step out to 1400m for the first time this preparation and Tyler Schiller regains the ride. His claim brings Tap 'N' Run down to 59kg, from barrier six.
I Am Richenuff won his second race for Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet and jockey Nick Heywood last week.
Chad Schofield takes over from barrier 15.
Burnet had unbeaten filly Supido Beauty trial nicely at Randwick on Monday.
The three-year-old, who has won her two starts at Gundagai and Wagga, showed good speed when running second over 780m.
Also in the Highway on Saturday is Wagga apprentice Hannah Williams.
She gets an opportunity at city level when she again partners last-start Wagga winner Chaotic Beauty for trainer Danielle Seib.
...
ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer has opted for Ballarat over Kembla Grange on Saturday for the talented Mnementh.
Beer is battling to find appropriate races for the SDRA Horse of the Year finalist now that has his rating has gone through the roof.
Mnementh will contest the $100,000 Benchmark 100 Plate (1200m) at Ballarat with Teo Nugent to ride from barrier eight.
It will be the horse's first run since his 11th place finish in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
"Ballarat is probably a little bit stronger but he gets in with 53.5, a better gate and there's a bit of rain about, which is a bit more ideal for him," Beer said.
Fellow Albury trainer Donna Scott is also choosing between Ballarat and Kembla Grange with Takissacod.
Another SDRA Horse of the Year finalist, Takissacod is set to resume in either the $120,000 Benchmark 78 Mares Handicap (1200m) at Ballarat with Blaike McDougall on, or the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1200m) with Tim Clark on board at Kembla Grange.
Beer also has Flying Sultan in at Hawkesbury on Thursday.
A last-start Gundagai winner, Flying Sultan will contest the $40,000 Benchmark 68 Handicap (1300m) with Chad Schofield on board.
Beer hopes Flying Sultan can measure up as a Country Championships horse next year.
...
RACING at Wagga on Monday heads to the Riverside circuit for the first of three meetings on the inner track.
After the nominations, a potential clash between Sparring, Mogo Magic and Deepmind in the Class One C,G&E Handicap (1065m) looks to be one of the highlights of the card.
...
COROWA Race Club have clarified the dates for their two race meeting next month.
The first is on Monday, December 19, not December 15, as previously advised by the club.
The second will be run on Wednesday, December 28.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Hay (non-TAB)
Monday: Wagga Riverside (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
