There's been plenty of talk but no action on increasing North Wagga's levee bank.
Now we've all had time to think and look it's time to start digging the northern lake.
Then cart it the couple of kilometres to build up the levee bank to a height that will keep the roads open, so we don't have to have the congestion on Gobba Bridge and all the council expense of manning road closures.
We know that keeping roads open will take pressure off North Wagga businesses and residents.
Plus, the more dirt you take the closer we are to our new lake and tourist attraction.
Start digging now and stockpile the soil for future projects.
Over the long period that the smoking of tobacco declined, many organisations paid considerable sums of money - to some scientists as well as others - who appeared to be able to add credibility to the smoking habit.
A number of books have been written about how people with the right credentials became very wealthy trying, and many times succeeding, to convince smokers that smoking caused little harm.
Money rules the world many say, therefore it is of little surprise that a repeat of what took place in relation to smoking is apparently happening now in relation to burning fossil fuels to produce energy, which is a prime cause of climate change.
No doubt, again, big sums of money are involved.
The big difference is that during the smoking defence period it related to smokers only, but now defending burning fossil fuels to produce energy could well involve the futures of all living things on planet earth.
READ MORE LETTERS:
I applaud Australian Community Media for their important Our Climate Future series that amplifies the voices of young people by sharing their climate-related experiences, fears, and hopes.
In contrast, our Prime Minister's choice not to attend the COP27 global climate negotiations in Egypt is a great disappointment. Mr Albanese should recognise, as our young people do, that climate change is an existential threat that is increasingly inflicting devastation on our communities and wildlife.
According to the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Risk Report, climate action failure, extreme weather and biodiversity loss are the top three "most severe risks on a global scale over the next 10 years".
We have a responsibility to act with urgency.
May the voices of our young people inspire and motivate us all.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.