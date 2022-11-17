Clinical trials, nursing services for Riverina melanoma patients thanks to Amie St Clair and Melanoma Institute Australia. Advertising Feature

Riverina melanoma patients now have access to a second clinical trial at the Riverina Cancer Centre in addition to the free melanoma nursing services available in the region. The trial and nursing services are made possible thanks to Amie St Clair - Melanoma Institute Australia.



"This provides melanoma patients with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials of novel treatments, that they otherwise may not have been able to access," community engagement manager Annette St Clair said.



"The free melanoma nursing services provide invaluable support from diagnosis and during treatment."

The organisation also provides education and support services for community and school groups, focusing largely on strategies to prevent melanoma, as well as the need to know your skin to enable early detection of anything new or changing.

Amie St Clair Melanoma was founded 12 years ago in memory of Annette's daughter, Amie, who passed away from melanoma at just 23. In 2020 the organisation marked 10 years and announced its merger with Melanoma Institute Australia, the world's largest research and treatment institute with a single focus on melanoma.

"We are passionate Amie's legacy will help save other families from enduring the pain of losing a loved one to melanoma. We are grateful for the support we have received from the Riverina community over the past 12 years, and look forward to making next year's Wagga Melanoma March the largest ever," Annette said.

Melanoma March is Melanoma Institute Australia's annual flagship fundraising and awareness event, with family-friendly walking events held around the country during March.

It's hoped the 2023 Melanoma March, held on Sunday March 26 at Apex Park, will surpass the 2022 fundraising effort of $700,000.



"I organise the Melanoma March event in Wagga, to bring the community together to remember loved ones impacted by melanoma and to raise much-needed funds to support Melanoma Institute Australia's life-saving research," Annette said.



All funds raised go towards ground-breaking clinical trials into supportive care for melanoma patients.



Getting involved is easy simply go online to register. If you can't attend a local event you can register to March Your Way and do an activity to help raise funds.

Melanoma Institute Australia is also running its summer awareness campaign for the fourth year, Game On Mole.

"It uses the Aussie catch-phrase 'game on, mole' to start life saving conversations about sun safety, and knowing your skin and checking for changes," Annette said.

"Slogan tees and bucket hats ensure the campaign messages start conversations across the country."

Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world with one person diagnosed every 30 minutes and one person dying every six hours from the disease.

A little-known fact is that melanoma is the most common cancer in 20-39-year-old Australians.

Melanoma is largely preventable by being sun safe, and early detection of melanoma is also vital. If caught early, 90 per cent of melanomas can be cured by surgery alone.