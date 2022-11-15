The Daily Advertiser

Masseur charged with sexual offences after alleged incident in Albury

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
November 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Masseur facing sexual offences after alleged incident

A masseur has been charged with sexual offences following an alleged incident at an Albury business.

