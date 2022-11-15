Masseur facing sexual offences after alleged incident

A masseur has been charged with sexual offences following an alleged incident at an Albury business.
NSW Police said officers began an investigation on Saturday after reports a 35-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted during a massage at a business in Albury.
"Following inquiries, detectives arrested a 50-year-old man at a unit on David Street, Albury, about 8.30am today," police said in a statement on Tuesday.
"He was taken to Albury Police Station and charged with sexual intercourse without consent - serious indictable offence, and three counts of sexually touch another person without consent.
"The man was refused bail to appear before Albury Local Court tomorrow (Wednesday)."
Police said investigations were ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
