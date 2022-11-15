The Daily Advertiser

Signature Care gets green light for new wing, 36 more beds in Turvey Park build

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
November 16 2022 - 6:33am
A render of the approved addition to the Signature Care facility in Turvey Park, as seen from the corner of College Avenue and Charleville Road. Picture by Taylors Development Strategists

The developers building a brand new aged care facility on the old university campus in Turvey Park have been given council approval to spend $4.6 million on an additional wing.

