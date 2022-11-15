The developers building a brand new aged care facility on the old university campus in Turvey Park have been given council approval to spend $4.6 million on an additional wing.
Wagga City Council has green lit an expansion to the original plan for the $35 million Signature Care facility, which will allow it to include an extra 36 beds.
The addition will be built on the southern edge of the centre and bring the total number of beds at the facility to 180, spread across five separate wings.
As well as the 36 rooms it will also include a formal dining room, lounge rooms, offices, meeting rooms, accommodation for staff and two internal courtyards.
According to planning documents prepared on behalf of Signature Care, the building will "deliver a high quality facility which will fulfil an important social purpose and assist in satisfying an increasing need for aged care beds".
Stage one of the aged care facility, located on College Avenue, has been under construction since October 2021, with works expected to wrap up in mid-2023.
Signature Care Holdings is still awaiting a decision on its request to rezone a 12 hectare lot on the site into 90 residential lots.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
