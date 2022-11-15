Traffic authorities have advised Riverina residents to avoid non-essential travel as the region's roads continue to be impacted by flooding.
The Sturt Highway west of Hay has closed to light vehicles as water from the nearby Murrumbidgee River spills onto on the road. It remains open to 4WD and heavy vehicles to Balranald.
The Sturt remains closed between Collingullie and Darlington Point, and the Newell Highway is still shut between Jerilderie and Gillenbah.
The Olympic Highway has reopened to all traffic after it was closed south of Wagga to Table Top on Monday.
The NSW Transport Management Centre (TMC) asked all motorists to avoid non-essential travel and reminded to never drive through floodwaters.
"Motorists who need to travel are advised to take extra care, and be prepared for conditions to change quickly," a spokesperson for the TMC said.
Ty Ty Logistics owner Tyler Smith said the extent of the road closures is making it difficult to continue operating.
"The only reason I'm still driving on them is because it's my only source of income," she said.
Based in Hay, Mrs Smith is concerned the main freight route to far west communities like Ivanhoe would soon be cut to all freight.
The Cobb Highway connecting the town to Hay has been closed between Booligal and Wilcannia since October 12.
Mrs Smith's team has to detour four-and-a-half hours to deliver essentials.
"We take the food, veggies, milk, all the basic necessities out there twice a week normally, which we've had to cut back to one day a week," she said.
"It's just very uncertain, you just don't quite know what's happening each day until you get to your other depot and pray that there's still your work there to keep you going."
The state of the region's roads has also impacted schools, and Rand Public School west of Culcairn was completely closed on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said other Riverina schools have also set up home learning scenarios for students who cannot get to campus because of the floods.
"As at 10am today [Tuesday], Rand Public School is the only school in the Riverina region that is non-operational due to localised flooding," the spokesperson said.
"Ungarie Central School and Tallimba Public School are being impacted by road closures due to flooding but remain open for students who can safely access their school."
The closure of Olympic Highway forced Henty Public School, St Paul's Lutheran Primary School at Henty, Culcairn Public School and Billabong High School at Culcairn to close on Monday.
The TMC spokesperson said they were not able to confirm when the Sturt Highway west of Hay would reopen to all traffic.
There are more than 20 state highways closed across NSW.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
