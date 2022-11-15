The Daily Advertiser

Sturt Highway west of Hay inundated, schools on alert as more roads start to go under

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sturt Highway west of Hay is covered in water and only open to FWD and heavy vehicles. Picture by Tyler Smith

Traffic authorities have advised Riverina residents to avoid non-essential travel as the region's roads continue to be impacted by flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.