Coolamon have signed young forward Charlie McCormack for next season.
McCormack who joins the Hoppers from the Jets, played eight senior games this year and kicked 14 goals.
He also played 12 games in the Under 17.5's where he finished with 48 goals and finished second in the league to North Wagga's Jake Scott.
In addition to his commitments with the Jets this season, McCormack also played for the GWS Giants Academy at the AFL National Development Championships.
Ahead of his draft year, McCormack is expected to be playing a fair bit of NAB League with him touted as one of the best prospects from the Riverina.
Despite probably only lining up in the green and a white on a few occasions, the Hoppers were delighted to have McCormack on-board.
"Joining us from the Northern Jets in the Farrer League, Charlie is one of the Riverina's brightest up and coming rising stars," a club statement read.
"A tall and athletic forward who can also swap into the ruck, Charlie can take a big grab, has a massive work rate and knows how to find the goals."
McCormack is the Hoppers' second signing from the Farrer League following the return of Max Hillier from Coleambally.
