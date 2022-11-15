The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon have announced young forward Charlie McCormack will be joining the Hoppers in 2023

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 15 2022 - 5:30pm
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett with Charlie McCormack and assistant coach Marshal McCauley. Picture from Coolamon Hoppers

Coolamon have signed young forward Charlie McCormack for next season.

