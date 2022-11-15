The Daily Advertiser

Police call for help after firearms stolen from Gelston Park shed, south of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An unregistered motorcycle was among several items stolen from a shed at a home on Gelston Park Road, Gelston Park. Picture by NSW Police

A number of stolen guns and a dirt bike are believed to be in the hands of criminals after a break-in on the edge of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.