A number of stolen guns and a dirt bike are believed to be in the hands of criminals after a break-in on the edge of Wagga.
Riverina Police are urging members of the public to help assist with inquires into a break and enter south of Wagga.
Police responded to a report of a break and enter on a shed at a home on Gelston Park Road, Gelston Park on October 6.
Police said the incident occurred in the early morning hours, with several items being stolen, including an unregistered motorcycle and three firearms.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.