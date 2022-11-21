Turvey Park forward Brad Ashcroft is hopeful of being fit and ready to go as the Bulldogs look to continue their charge up the Riverina League ladder in 2023.
Ashcroft missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his back with him now slowly building his fitness up as he plans to return to the field next year.
"I had surgery six months ago on my back, so hopefully this year it might hold up if I'm lucky," Ashcroft said.
"The physio has got me doing some running and at the moment it's mainly about mobility and being able to bend over and touch my toes, after having back surgery it's pretty important that you can do all that.
"He's got me doing some stretches and some core strengthening and my next step will probably be a change of direction and bending over and picking up the footy."
After watching the Bulldogs make their first finals series in 12 years, Ashcroft was hoping to be able to join his teammates as they look to chase further success in 2023.
"I keep telling the physio as long as I'm playing footy next year I'll be happy," he said.
"It would be good to be a part of what Turvey is building and going into next year it's going to be a big year ahead.
"Missing all of last year and only playing half of the season before, it was pretty frustrating.
"But it is pretty exciting looking at them making finals and winning a final last year and I think we can only go further.
"We have gained a few players and haven't really lost too many, so if I can get on the track I'll be pretty happy to be a part of that next year."
Ashcroft was also looking forward to hopefully sharing the forward 50 with duo Corey Baxter and Baxter Wallett with the pair combining for 93 goals in the 2022 season.
"I'd love to play with those boys," he said.
"Watching Corey and Baxter go to work last year was pretty good to watch and Baxter is still young so he has got a big future ahead of him.
"It would be nice to play alongside him next year and Corey Baxter has got a lot of experience as well so it would be good to play alongside him."
While unsure if he will be able to take on the full workload, Ashcroft was hoping to return to pre-season training at the same time as his teammates.
"I plan on starting pre-season," he said.
"Whether that means I'm doing the same running load as the rest of the group could be a different story.
"But hopefully the body has held up and it's all clear so I can get into the pre-season as soon as the boys get going.
"That's the plan anyway."
While looking forward to a return to the field, Ashcroft was also looking forward to being under the tutelage of Turvey coach Michael Mazzocchi.
"I haven't really had a chance to play under Zoc yet," he said.
"So that's probably one thing I'm looking forward to.
"I played a few games a couple of years ago, but I probably shouldn't have played as I wasn't 100 per cent.
"I think he is a great coach and I would love to be able to give him a full year and see where we go from there."
