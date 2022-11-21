The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park forward Brad Ashcroft is hopeful of returning to the field in 2023 after sitting on the sidelines this season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:22pm, first published November 21 2022 - 1:30pm
Brad Ashcroft last played for the Bulldogs in 2021 but is hoping to return to the field next season after having back surgery.

Turvey Park forward Brad Ashcroft is hopeful of being fit and ready to go as the Bulldogs look to continue their charge up the Riverina League ladder in 2023.



Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

