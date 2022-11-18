Fabulous Kooringal home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Presenting a fabulous opportunity to purchase this prestigious Kooringal Heights home, set in an excellent location, in an elevated position with sweeping views of Lake Albert and the surrounding area.
"This is living at its very best and it certainly won't disappoint," selling agent Luke Foley said.
The home offers four generous bedrooms with ensuite to the main plus a study.
There's a sunken main lounge and formal dining area, open family room, quality kitchen and bathrooms.
Ducted heating and cooling, plus a split system air conditioner provide year round comfort.
Step outside to a magnificent outdoor entertainment area with a spa that would be perfect for the family or entertainers.
There's a double lock-up garage with extra space for a third car and workshop room, as well as extra storage shed out the back.
"Presenting in excellent condition, this home is the real deal so get in quick as this is priced to sell and will not last long," Luke said.
Set in the very popular suburb of Kooringal, this home is conveniently located close to both primary and secondary schools, Kooringal Mall, service station and churches.
It's a 10-minute drive to Wagga's central business district and walking distance to Lake Albert and Willians Hill Walking tracks.
