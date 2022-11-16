When Wagga mum Tracy Dawson jokingly gave her unborn daughter an eviction notice, she wasn't expecting her to try to arrive feet-first that very day on the side of a highway.
It is a memory the mother-of-six and her family will never forget and one in which luck had been well on their side.
On October 27, Mrs Dawson had been on her way to Canberra Hospital where she would have a cesarean as her baby girl, Avaya-Rain, was breeched, meaning she was lying feet first as opposed to head first.
"We were travelling towards Gundagai via the Hume Highway on the way to Canberra Hospital and I made it to Deltroit Road, about 20km from Gundagai, and ended up on the side of the highway in a paddock," Mrs Dawson said.
Upon calling 000, a nearby ambulance which happened to be carrying a midwife was sent to the location.
"When the midwife, Angela, got to me on the side of the road my water had broken and they could see her foot," Mrs Dawson said.
Not knowing someone has to be on all fours to give birth to a breeched baby, Mrs Dawson is counting her lucky stars that midwife Angela had found her in time.
"They saved her life because I knew how risky it would be to have to give birth to a breeched baby and I didn't know that you had to be on all fours," she said.
Upon arriving at Wagga Base Hospital, Avaya-Rain was delivered in the hospital's corridor.
"She certainly made an entrance," Mrs Dawson said.
"My husband had said the day of my cesarean; 'you've been given your eviction notice', and well, she packed up and left."
A rainbow after a storm, welcoming Avaya-Rain into the world was no easy feat, but all the worthwhile.
"She's my sixth little girl and she's my rainbow baby," Ms Dawson said.
"I had COVID-19 with her, so she has gone through a lot to get here and then to nearly walk out on the highway, it's unbelievable."
Now 19 days old, Avaya-Rain is being monitored by her Mrs Dawson, dad Jamie Dawson and big sisters Tanya, Chloe, Kasey, Aamie and Summa after being released from Wagga Base Hospital on Friday
"She's doing ok. They had wanted her born in Canberra Hospital because she has an enlarged heart, so we just have to monitor her but aside from that she is absolutely perfect," Mrs Dawson said.
"I just want to thank the paramedics and the midwife, whose name was Angela.
"Angela saved Avaya's life and it's a story she will never forget and neither will."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
