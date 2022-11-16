The Daily Advertiser

Wagga mum thanks paramedics after almost giving birth on the side of the Hume Highway

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 16 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics and a midwife assist Wagga mum Tracy Dawson on the side of the Hume Highway. (Left) Tracy and Jamie Dawson with their daughter Avaya-Rain Dawson. Picture supplied

When Wagga mum Tracy Dawson jokingly gave her unborn daughter an eviction notice, she wasn't expecting her to try to arrive feet-first that very day on the side of a highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.