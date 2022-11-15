The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's strong woman wins silver at Official Strongman Games

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Naismith with daughters Charlee and Bayli King. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's own strong woman Emily Naismith has taken out silver at the Official Strongman Games in Florida.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.