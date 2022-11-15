Wagga's own strong woman Emily Naismith has taken out silver at the Official Strongman Games in Florida.
Naismith was the only Australian in her under 73 kilogram weight category, competing in seven events across the two day competition.
In her first day of competition Naismith competed head-to-head with three athletes at a time, vying for a spot in the category top ten to compete on day two.
Athletes compete in a series of events including viking press, axle deadlifts, car walks, and atlas stone lifts.
Following the first day of competition Naismith was already sitting at second overall and was able to maintain her position through the final events.
Naismith held a fundraising day at Wagga's Chronicles Gym in September to help fund her efforts.
The mother of two was one of 12 Australians competing in the games and is currently the top ranked strong woman in NSW.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
