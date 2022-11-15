Wagga's health professions are divided as to whether a new trial giving pharmacists the ability to prescribe some medications is the best way to alleviate the GP shortage.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Monday they will run a 12 month trial for pharmacists to prescribe medications to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs).
From Monday, pharmacists are also able to administer more vaccinations, including for Japanese Encephalitis, and common immunisations needed for travel.
It's the beginning steps to formulate a pilot program to train pharmacists to treat some health conditions like skin issues, ear infections and prescribe hormonal contraception.
Wagga Women's Health Centre acting director Nic McHenry said for women, the trial means greater access to treatment.
"Access provides choice and [this trial is] a potential solution to a long term problem," she said.
"We need to be mindful of finding a solution - how do we make this work."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga pharmacist Michael O'Reilly said it was a way for pharmacists to help alleviate the pressure from GPs.
"What we're trying to do is help our health system that's pretty stretched," he said.
"I would be very proud of the fact that pharmacists who are doing five years of training plus some comprehensive extra stuff after, would be able to help with some common, manageable health conditions."
But Rural Faculty Chair for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Dr Ayman Shenouda said the training would not be equal to a doctor's qualifications and could jeopardise patient safety.
"Doctors are trained for about 10 years to be able to diagnose and treat accordingly," The Glenrock Country Practice GP said.
"If symptoms fit to more than one disease, with our skills and training, we can identify which disease [it is] and what to treat with."
The Queensland government launched a similar trial in which pharmacists treated UTIs in 2020, which has been extended.
However, the Australian Medical Association Queensland alleged as many as 240 patients who were treated by pharmacists in the trial experienced complications related to misdiagnosis.
Dr Shenouda said he was concerned that similar instances could happen in NSW.
"The Queensland model [pharmacists] had 120 hours training to do what takes us 10 years - it's ridiculous," he said.
"I really want solutions for patients and access for patients, but this is not the right solution."
Mr O'Reilly said while the trial was only in the beginning phases, the same referral relationship between GPs and pharmacists would remain.
"We do what pharmacists have always done is treat who we can and refer who we can't," he said.
"We see patients every day who come to a pharmacist for their advice and some patients we're able to treat, and some we refer, as it should be."
Mr O'Reilly said it will take time until the expanded vaccines will be available at pharmacies who elect to participate.
The trial for UTI treatment within participating pharmacies will not begin until February next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.