The Daily Advertiser

Accomplished jockey Danny Beasley to return home to Wagga from Singapore and continue riding

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World-renowned jockey Danny Beasley, pictured at Murrumbidgee Turf Club in 2016, will return home to Wagga by Christmas. Picture by Les Smith

The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) riding ranks are set for a massive boost next year by the return of accomplished jockey Danny Beasley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.