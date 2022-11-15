After an outstanding first season with Collingullie-Glenfield Park's women's team, Dane Fuller is back at the helm.
Fuller, who has coached every grade from Auskick to men's reserves said the side went from strength to strength in 2022, with huge improvements throughout the season.
"The girls come together and we didn't have any expectations, we just wanted to play some footy," Fuller said.
"I they've got a bit of a taste for it and really keen now, we had a lot of new players and most of them seem really keen to go again next season and try and improve."
Collingullie finished top of the pool B ladder in 2022, not losing a game but contributing to the competition's only draw with Narrandera.
Next season Fuller wants to work with his team to develop their style to have more confience in moving the ball.
"Their development was was really, really good and by the end of the season we were playing some good football, so we just want to continue that but getting that that flow on footy play and rather than just being stop, start, I think is probably our main goal," he said.
Fuller said he's enjoyed coaching women's football so far, and that his players have come into the side with a thirst to learn.
"The girls are really good because they've really got a willingness to listen, they come to the game with not a lot of preconceptions so they just want to learn," he said.
The league has been characterised with rapid improvement and growth, and Fuller is excited to see more teams coming into the competition.
"It's exciting at a national level but for us locally, to be able to have more and more women wanting to play, I think too, with the some of the junior stuff that they've got going on, it's really good for the girls to have that pathway so that they know they don't just have to play a bit of junior football and then it's all ended," he said.
After topping their pool B ladder in 2022 Fuller has no expectations for what pool they will be placed in for the 2023 season but said his team will happily play whoever they're put up against.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
