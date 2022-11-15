The Daily Advertiser

Nathan Cooke will play his first game for South Wagga since March 2021 when the Blues take on St Michaels this weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 15 2022 - 7:30pm
After sitting on the sidelines for all of last season, Nathan Cooke will return for the Blues clash with St Michaels. Picture by Madeline Begley

It has taken a month longer than originally planned, but Nathan Cooke will finally return to the field this weekend when South Wagga face St Michaels in their opening Twenty20 fixture.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

