It has taken a month longer than originally planned, but Nathan Cooke will finally return to the field this weekend when South Wagga face St Michaels in their opening Twenty20 fixture.
Cooke last played for the Blues in their grand final win against Kooringal in March 2021 with him then rupturing an acl during the 2021 Riverina Football League season.
Cooke returned to the Wagga Tigers' first grade side in round nine against Leeton-Whitton in June this year and was looking forward to getting back into it with the Blues 20 months after his last game of cricket.
"Yeah it should be good hopefully," Cooke said.
"I'm keen to get back into it after over a year off, it's been a long time coming but hopefully we can get a game this week.
"I'm pretty keen to get out there and have a game, it should be good."
While supposed to kick off on October 15, Cooke said that the delay to the start of the season had been a blessing in disguise as it gave him more time to prepare for his return to first grade.
"Training has been on and off," he said.
"You would get a good couple of full weeks in and then you are missing a week.
"So it's been a bit stop start, but in the long run it has probably helped me having that bit longer getting back into training after being out for so long.
"The extra training has helped, but if we could've got a few more good weeks in it would've been alright."
The Blues enter the new season without experienced pair Blake Harper and Brayden Ambler, however Cooke is confident that despite the losses South Wagga will still be very competitive.
"We've obviously lost a few pretty experienced players," he said.
"But we've also picked up a few younger players as well and we have a bit of a mixed team which is good in a way, so we will see how we go.
"There are a few young blokes who are keen to step up, so we will see how we go from there."
While the season has traditionally had the T20 fixtures starting post-Christmas, Cooke believes that the two rounds will give teams a good lead in before the one-day matches kick off at the beginning of December.
"Because we haven't been able to start yet, we can get these couple of Twenty20 games in and everyone can get back into it," he said.
"We can start off with the smaller game then work into these one-dayers, just hopefully the weather holds off this weekend."
Although St Michaels didn't record a win last season, Cooke expected a tough challenge on Saturday with a new season presenting them an opportunity to cause an upset.
