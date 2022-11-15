TALENTED Narrandera footballer Harry Grintell will continue to ply his trade in the Victorian Football League (VFL) next season.
It will be in different colours however after Grintell made the shift to Werribee from Greater Western Sydney (GWS).
Grintell, 20, spent this season with the Giants' VFL team, having spent a significant chunk of the 2021 season inside the club's AFL hub in Queensland.
He played 17 VFL games for the Giants this year and it was perhaps his performance against Werribee that made the Tigers take notice.
Grintell kicked three goals against Werribee in round nine in his best return for his 11-goal season. He also finished the year with a 21-disposal effort against Footscray.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Werribee football manager Mark Micallef was happy to get Grintell to the club.
"Harry is an exciting get for us as a small forward," Micallef said.
"He's a country boy from Narrandera NSW, who before this year spent time with the GWS Academy where he has been involved in their senior programs.
"As a player he is skilled, hard at the footy and has a bit of cheek and we think he can really add something for us in the front half of the ground."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.