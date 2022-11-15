The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera footballer Harry Grintell has signed at VFL club Werribee

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Harry Grintell has signed with VFL club Werribee for next season. Picture by Werribee Football Club

TALENTED Narrandera footballer Harry Grintell will continue to ply his trade in the Victorian Football League (VFL) next season.

