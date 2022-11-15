Shooting Stars key shooter Kaelani Goolagong has been selected for Netball NSW's First Nations talent camp to be run in Sydney this weekend.
The 14-year-old will travel to Netball Central to meet with 30 First Nations athletes for the invite-only sessions.
Goologong said she was excited to be selected for the program for the first time, and is unsure what to expect when she arrives.
Well-known in Wagga netball, she has plenty of representative experience, which she believes will help her in Sydney.
"I think if I didn't have them (representative experiences) I probably wouldn't talk as much as I do," Goolagong said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Watching her parents and siblings play her whole life, Goolagong has been on court since she was five-years-old, where she first decided she wanted to be a Diamond, a player in Australia's national team.
With a very similar playing style to her father, Goolagong enjoys getting coached by him to help improve her performance.
"He always brings me out to here (to the courts), not as much now because it's the off season, but he always says if you want to be a Diamond you have to flick your wrist, and tells me all the tips," she said.
"If I miss rebounds, he tells me what to do to get the ball back a lot faster, he tells me to tip the ball backwards so it's coming back to me when I turn around."
Recently awarded a scholarship to Southern Sports Academy, Goolagong said she's excited to continue to develop her skills, with eyes on a spot in the NSW Swifts.
Following in the footsteps of local Sophie Fawns, she'd like to make her way towards her favourite shooters, Helen Housby's, team, NSW Swifts.
A holding shooter, Goolagong knows the importance of transitional play and said she can work the ball well in attack and defence.
"In defence I'm a little bit rusty right now," she said.
"If the ball ends up going back down the court you have to defend it, so it's good to know what to do."
Her mum, Bettina Goolagong, said programs like the First Nations talent camp are important in identifying young Aboriginal talent and ensuring players have access to pathways.
"Kaelani is so lucky to be with the Shooting Stars club, when she was younger she got to stay with the girls and get comfortable around them, but not a lot of Koori girls get to do that, they start a bit later and they're a bit shyer, so these pathways get that natural talent out, it's really good."
After playing for NSW Echidnas at the Australian Indigenous Schoolgirls Netball Championships, Goolagong will have some familiar faces at the camp when she arrives, with several of her teammates selected for the camp.
Exciting as the trip is, Goolagong said it would be even more exciting if it meant she'd get a day off school.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.