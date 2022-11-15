The Daily Advertiser

Goolagong off to Sydney for Netball NSW First Nations talent camp

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 4:00pm
At jsut 14-years-old Kaelani Goolagong is already an established shooter. Picture by Madeline Begley

Shooting Stars key shooter Kaelani Goolagong has been selected for Netball NSW's First Nations talent camp to be run in Sydney this weekend.

