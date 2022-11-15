The Daily Advertiser

Parker looks to go one better after winning fourth consecutive GWS club champion award

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alyce Parker accepts her fourth consecutive Gabrielle Trainor Medal. Picture by GWS Giants

She's taken out a record fourth-straight Gabrielle Trainor Medal but GWS Giants vice captain Alyce Parker still isn't satisfied.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.