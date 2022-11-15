She's taken out a record fourth-straight Gabrielle Trainor Medal but GWS Giants vice captain Alyce Parker still isn't satisfied.
The Holbrook local has been a mainstay asset to the Giants since her debut in 2019. The midfielder stepped up into the vice captain position for season seven of the AFLW and finished 30 votes clear of her runner up Georgia Garnett.
Skyrocketing through the ranks since she was drafted four years ago, the 22-year-old is never satisfied.
Now boasting four club best and fairest awards, GWS' rising star award in her debut season, and three All Australian squad selections, she's hungry for more.
"My thoughts being drafted was I'm excited I've been drafted, but I was so focused on what's my next goal, it was a ladder from there, step one was debuting in round one, and then getting the rising star nomination," Parker said.
"I knew I would love to win a club best and fairest, which I was lucky enough to do in my second year, and it just kept going from there."
"The end goal, always, and it won't change until it happens, is obviously a premiership. I would love to win a premiership with this team and with this club."
While her eyes remain looking ahead, Parker said it was reassuring seeing so many young names alongside her at the top of the votes list for the club's top award.
"I was really proud," Parker said.
"This year felt a little bit different in terms of the people who came second and third, Tarni Evans and Georgia Garnett, two extremely talented and young, exciting people coming through and I've realised as I get a bit older it's not just about individual accolades but my purpose is about team success."
Squeezing two seasons of football into 2022 didn't feel as challenging to Parker as some of her teammates she said, after being able to get a solid eight weeks back home on her family's Holbrook farm.
"A lot of us got to the point about mid-season where we were starting to feel the effects of two seasons in one year," she said.
"It turned out we'd actually been at the club in a full-time capacity compared to the men, because we'd only had two months off, so being a part-time program but having two seasons in one year certainly took its toll but with our new coach, new environment and culture we created it was very enjoyable considering the long year we've had."
Balancing her football career with studying a bachelors of agricultural business management, Parker is a fan of part-time football, saying it gives her the best of both worlds.
"I get an opportunity to live and experience the best of both worlds at the moment, which is something I'm always conscious of because if we were full-time, I wouldn't get the same opportunity. So right now, it's pretty good for people like myself," she said.
Still in Sydney currently, Parker said she'll be returning home to the farm before Christmas, for an extended stay.
"I will be home in the next month, before Christmas, and I couldn't be more excited," she said.
"I usually get the six months off season where I spend most of that at home on the farm, but that was very much cut short this year. So, this will be the first time in probably 12 months, but I'll get a good chunk at home to just reset."
Parker said while she enjoys being in Sydney, she remains in her element on the farm, living two very different lives.
"I'm a country girl, living in the city, but I'm a country girl that loves being home on the farm," she said.
