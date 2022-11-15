NEWLY-appointed Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett's main focus will be to hand over the Blues playing group in better shape than what he found it.
Bennett was announced as the new Coleambally coach earlier this month, returning to the role in a non-playing capacity 25 years after last taking it on.
Bennett coached Coleambally from 1998 to 2000, either side of a decorated career at Griffith, where he is a life member.
Once he established he could give the time the job needs, Bennett was happy to take on the Coleambally position, having been around the club recently after sons Dean and Kyle joined the Blues.
"I was happy to jump on board and help them out," Bennett said.
"There's some good kids out there so this is going to be about an education for the young lads. There is no huge expectation on us I would assume. We'll look to improve the local boys.
"It's definitely going to be about trying to bring a game style that suits the cattle that we have and helps the young boys progress, understand the game and learn about themselves as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Coleambally have won the past two wooden spoons in the Farrer League but have been more competitive than that record suggests.
Making the task tougher in 2023 will be the departure of former coaches Luke Hillier and Curtis Steele, best and fairest winner Max Hillier, Kyle Woods and the likely retirement of Jade Hodge.
Bennett understands the task in front of him but is looking forward to rebuilding the Blues.
"We've definitely lost some depth and top end depth. That's certainly going to cause a fairly significant reshuffle through our playing ranks," he said.
"Having said that, I guess there's opportunity for the young lads as well. That quality of player is pretty difficult to replace and I guess having just jumped into the role, our opportunity to pick off some high end talent is pretty hard.
"I guess we've got what we've got and at the end of the day, you make do and give some boys opportunity. Hopefully they develop pretty quickly. It will be a steep learning curve for some of the boys but that's alright."
While confident they will be competitive, Bennett said his focus will be making the players better.
"I'll be happy at the end of the day if I can hand the baton over and they're better," he said.
"There are going to be lots of little wins for us, it may not always be reflected on the scoreboard but we'll have to make sure we're making these boys better and the results will come, I'm pretty confident of that.
"If we give kids opportunity, they'll flourish and that's what this will be all about."
Bennett said Coleambally were looking to add some recruits in, particularly to help provide some experience and on-field leadership given the departures.
He is looking forward to what Blake Argus produces in attack, after a strong finish to last season, while is keen to give players like James Buchanan and Chris Hayes opportunities in the midfield.
"There's a couple of guys we're talking to and if we were able to snag a couple of guys I think we'll be in good shape," he said.
"It's still a little bit of an unknown. You don't know. I remember back in 2018 when (Will Griggs) was coaching (Griffith), Mick (Duncan) and myself were assisting, and we sat down and talked about a structure and a game plan and we had no clue what was in front of us and we basically went through the season undefeated.
"It's just the way things click sometimes."
Bennett said his expectations of the playing group will be simple.
"On their day, we threatened anybody (last season). It's just a matter of bringing that each week," he said.
"I think that improvement came in the second half of the year, there were plenty of young fellas and it all started to click. Blake Argus hit a bit of form, he can straighten you right up. He'll be super important to us. Our backline got better and better each week, with Kyle Pete. Jimmy Buch and Chris Hayes will be hugely important for us. And the beauty will be that they'll get time through the middle those young blokes.
"That's exciting for them. My expectation will be that they work hard and bring effort every week, that will be my non-negotiable."
