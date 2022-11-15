The Daily Advertiser

Radka Kahlefeldt has enjoyed a successful return to racing finishing fourth at the Ironman 70.3 in Melbourne

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Radka Kahlefelt finished fourth in the women's pro category at Ironman 70.3 Melbourne.

Wagga Triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt has returned to racing in style after a fantastic result at Ironman 70.3 Melbourne.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

