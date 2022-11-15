Wagga Triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt has returned to racing in style after a fantastic result at Ironman 70.3 Melbourne.
Kahlefeldt finished fourth in the pro women's division and was 32nd overall after completing the course in a little over four hours.
There were fears leading into the event that the swim leg would have to be cancelled due to problematic weather conditions, however race day morning held up and the competitors hit the water with no issues.
Although just missing out on the podium the result will be a welcome relief for Kahlefeldt after a difficult few months.
After finishing second at Ironman Asia Pacific Championships held in Cairns in June, Kahlefeldt was offered a wildcard spot for the PTO Canadian Open in Edmonton.
Despite being far from her best, Kahlefeldt managed to cross the line in 25th position in the women's division before travelling back to Australia to discover that she had glandular fever.
A win at the Wagga Lake, Run and Ride at the end of September eased her back into competition with the latest result on Sunday giving her a massive confidence boost.
Next up for Kahlefeldt is the Ironman 70.3 Western Australia which will see her try and re-qualify for the World Championships held in Kona in October 2023.
