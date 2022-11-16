New Collingullie-Glenfield Park recruit Kane Flack has admitted that family ties were a major influence in his decision to join the Demons for next season.
Flack, who was announced as the Demons first major signing last week said there were a few main reasons why he decided to join Collingullie with his great uncle's history at the club being chief among them.
"First and foremost the RFL is a very good comp, so I wanted to be a part of that," Flack said.
"My great uncle Ken Morrow has got a fair bit of history at Collingullie and is a Collingullie man through and through.
"So he played a part in the reason why I chose Gullie and then I've got a few really good mates out there as well.
"There were a few reasons as to why I chose to go out there, but they were the main ones."
After a stint in the Ovens & Murray League and a number of years playing for North Wagga in the Farrer League, Flack was looking forward to having a crack at Riverina League football next season.
"By the looks of it, it is going to be a very good and even comp," he said.
"The top teams from this year are going to be just as strong if not better and there's other teams that didn't go as well but have recruited well.
"So I think it is going to be a very good comp and I'm looking forward to it."
Flack played through the middle of the ground for the Saints and while he expects to have a similar role with the Demons admitted that he is up for any challenge that is thrown his way.
"It'd be very similar I'd say," he said.
"Hopefully through the midfield and then I'm more than happy to drift down back a bit as well and play off the half-back flank.
"But to be honest, I'll play wherever Pez (Nick Perryman) puts me.
"I feel like I'm pretty versatile and I can play anywhere, so wherever Pez plays me I'll be happy."
Flack's arrival at Crossroads Oval will also see him link up with some of the Demons young stars who he has been looking forward to playing with for a fair while.
"I'm good mates with Popey (James Pope) and Harry Radley and a few of the boys," he said.
"It will be good to have a year with them boys and hopefully we can do something good."
Flack has previously played alongside Pope during GWS Giants Academy representative duties and has also played a lot of football with Ed Perryman.
"I've played a bit with Popey and I've also played a fair bit of footy with Ed Perryman as well," he said.
"It will be good to get back with Pezza (Perryman) as it's obviously been a few years since that."
After playing the majority of his footy at McPherson Oval, Flack said it was a difficult decision to leave the Saints.
"I've loved North Wagga," he said.
"They are my home club and I've played all of my footy there.
"It was a very hard decision, but they are very understanding and they are very happy for me to go and try and better myself."
