Those hoping to meet Santa Claus this year will have the opportunity to tell him exactly what gifts to get when he makes a special appearance at the inaugural Sunrise Rotary Christmas Markets.
He won't be alone either, with one of Santa's elves also tagging along for the upcoming event set to take place in the heart of Wagga.
The event will be held in the middle of a blooming Wagga Botanic Gardens on Sunday, November 20, from 10am to 3pm with a gold coin donation required upon entry.
Children are asked to dress in their best festive attire which could see them win themselves a free pony or train ride with the Wagga Miniature Railway and Snowy River pony rides locked in for the event.
Residents will also be able to shop for Christmas gifts while supporting local businesses and charities.
"They are still coming in but we have 60 sites set for the markets so far with a range of products which is amazing," Sunrise Rotary Christmas Market site holder manager Jo Wilson said.
The money raised from the event will also be put back into the community when it is distributed between local charities.
Sunrise Rotary Christmas Markets manager for sites John Woods said everyone is welcome to the event.
"We have Santa coming, who is the big fella in a red suit, and there will be a food tent for morning and afternoon tea," he said.
"We will also have a Christmas chocolate wheel and buskers for live entertainment."
