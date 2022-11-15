The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Sunrise Rotary Christmas Markets set for Wagga Botanic Gardens

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated November 16 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 9:30am
Sunrise Rotary members Jo Wilson and John Woods are inviting community members to join them for the inargural Christmas Markets. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Those hoping to meet Santa Claus this year will have the opportunity to tell him exactly what gifts to get when he makes a special appearance at the inaugural Sunrise Rotary Christmas Markets.

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

