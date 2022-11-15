Letters: Council must not turn a blind eye on Wagga's image

Wagga Wagga City Council needs to get their priorities right.
There are a lot more things to worry about besides cats roaming around at night that should be the last thing on the list of priorities.
For example, have a look at the footpaths around the city they are are absolutely dangerous to walk on - just like driving over potholes.
Pedestrians are forever dodging and weaving around them all the time.
They desperately need fixing or replacing before someone has a nasty fall and could end up in hospital or worse.
And the long grass. People should get some responsibility and mow it regularly.
This city is fast becoming an eyesore and because of this people who visit Wagga won't want to visit here.
We once had a lot of pride in our city but sadly it's gone down the gurgler, which is such a shame to see.
Those who are turning our streets into garbage tips should pay a heavy fine for dumping their garbage. The problem is that they're too lazy and stingy to pay for the tip fees so they decide to dump it in suburban streets.
It might be time to relaunch the Do The Right Thing campaign to get the message through perhaps.
Problem is today's generation would simply laugh it off.
If we want our city to be liveable again we need to get motivated and get this mess cleaned up or Wagga will simply be off the map.
Councillors need to take time away from their desks and have a real strong look around at what really needs to be fixed.
Recent news received from the World Meteorological Organisation explaining that world greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that are a prime cause of climate change - namely carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane - reached a record high in 2021 and have continued to rise throughout 2022, is sobering in the extreme.
Petteri Taalas, the Secretary-General of WMO, has stated in a press release "we are heading in the wrong direction."
Lowering greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is a paramount factor in relation to countering climate change.
It will be incumbent on our Federal government to examine the news from WMO very closely.
If world greenhouse gases cannot be controlled humans are headed for a very torrid time.
The news from WMO is of immense importance.
