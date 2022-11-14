The Daily Advertiser

Areas of Wagga warned of isolation risk as Murrumbidgee flood level rises

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
Residents in Moorong, Flowerdale and Edward Street West are again being warned to isolate as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise. Picture courtesy NSW SES

Residents in some low-lying parts of Wagga have been told to prepare to isolate amid predictions the Murrumbidgee River will continue to rise across the city.

