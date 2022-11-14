Residents in some low-lying parts of Wagga have been told to prepare to isolate amid predictions the Murrumbidgee River will continue to rise across the city.
About 7.30am on Tuesday morning the SES advised people in the following area(s) to PREPARE TO ISOLATE:
Residents in those areas are being asked to monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater.
The SES are asking people to also consider the effects isolation will have on family, work, and educational commitments.
"You may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," the SES said.
People are also being asked to avoid the Oura Beach camping area due to the current impacts from flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the river at Wagga may reach around 8.00 metres Tuesday afternoon, with minor flooding.
At 7.30am on Tuesday the river level at Wagga was at 7.76 metres and rising.
It comes as WaterNSW continues its flood operations at Burrinjuck Dam, which sat at 95.09 per cent capacity on Monday morning.
The dam releases are expected to vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates.
WaterNSW continues to work closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
The SES warn road access may be cut and floodwater may impact low lying areas along the river.
What residents in affected areas need to do:
For more information:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
