Wagga people have been warned of the dangers of flash flooding after Forest Hill and other parts of the region were hammered by severe thunderstorms and torrents of rain at the weekend.
Forest Hill alone recorded in excess of 60 millimetres in 30 minutes on Saturday afternoon and SES Southern Zone incident controller Barry Griffiths said this led to a number of calls for help.
"At Forest Hill we also had a number of rescues carried out by one of our members who lives there," Mr Griffiths said.
Across the southern zone, he said there were around 30 rescues across the weekend.
"These were purely as a result of people driving into floodwater," Mr Griffiths said.
"Some people were caught out as a result of the onset of some of that rain."
The rainfall also caused significant damage to a paved section of Melaleuca Drive, forcing council to shut the section of street.
Mr Griffiths said the damage should serve as a reminder to people not to drive through floodwaters.
"It should be a clear enough message," he said.
"For one, it's about road preservation, but two it shows you just how quickly these roads deteriorate.
"If any of that debris gets into your car it's going to cause some damage."
Mr Griffiths also warned people not to assume the water is shallow.
"The situation at Forest Hill may not have been life threatening, but over the years, we've seen so many people get killed driving down a road they thought was okay," he said.
"They have driven into a massive hole that opened up as a result of drainage failure."
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology downgraded its flood warning for Wagga, with the Murrumbidgee River now set to peak closer to 7.7 metres on Tuesday down from an expected 9 metres.
"That is as a result of [catchments] receiving far less rainfall than was expected over the weekend," Mr Griffiths said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
