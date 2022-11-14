The Daily Advertiser

Wagga drivers warned as flash flooding hits home and Murrumbidgee flood warning downrgaded

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES southern zone incident controller Barry Griffiths has warned of the dangers of flash flooding after Forest Hill went underwater at the weekend.

Wagga people have been warned of the dangers of flash flooding after Forest Hill and other parts of the region were hammered by severe thunderstorms and torrents of rain at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.