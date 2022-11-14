The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 15

Updated November 15 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: Medibank data breach a hint of deeper, darker motives

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement to reveal the identities of the hackers and where they are coming from is very intriguing because the types who would be able to do this no doubt can easily fully mask their identities and cyber-origins.

