Letters: Medibank data breach a hint of deeper, darker motives

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement to reveal the identities of the hackers and where they are coming from is very intriguing because the types who would be able to do this no doubt can easily fully mask their identities and cyber-origins.
I find the idea that these guys have a Russian link as absurd - we all know the Russians are the number one guys to blame at the moment (they equally could have pegged it on China).
What I want to put forward is a deeper, darker motive behind the people who orchestrated this masterful attack.
The fact that they have leaked the data does not suggest that they obtained it yesterday - we don't know how long they've been sitting on it, whether they have moles in Medibank itself, or what other data they have.
Another thing's for sure - these guys don't need the money they are asking for. If they can compose this assault on Medibank's systems, be sure they can also find money.
So then what are they in for? I believe the possibility of a group with a strange, philosophical doctrine about what underpins our society is very strong here.
The breach of Medibank shakes the Western World at its foundations. We rely on credit cards, digital services, digital means of preserving our precious information. And this group has threatened the security we've taken for granted - looking to break the system that holds our society together.
These guys are smart, sophisticated and untraceable. If there is one thing that's for certain, they are just getting started.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The article "Substitute: Uni students to teach at Wagga schools as shortage continues" (The Daily Advertiser, November 12) raises some quite interesting questions about teacher training quality.
I thought university students should be engaged in learning for the equivalent of a full time job i.e 40-50 hours per week.
Does the expectation that university students will fill substitute teaching gaps mean that university student workloads are too low?
Does this announcement raise a greater question relating to teacher training not maximising the learning time of students in country universities?
In fact, I'm left to wonder if the workload issue being raised directly relates to questions being raised around the university accreditation a year ago?
The NRL is reportedly offering an increase in the average player's salary ("Pay talks explode as stars hit out at NRL", November 12).
At a time when everyday Australians are struggling with costs of living, feeding families, paying rent or mortgages, the average player does not appear to have too much to complain about.
Most people would be ecstatic to work (actually play), in most cases, for one hour per week and "train" for another nine hours, all for an average pay cheque of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Not bad money for 10 hours' work per week with no academic qualifications or key performance indicators required.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.