JUNEE'S return to the Group Nine first grade competition has been boosted by a plethora of signings for next season.
On top of Daniel Foley and Pat Guthrie's decision to return home, Junee have secured another five new signings for the 2023 Group Nine season.
Exciting Papua New Guinea (PNG) talent Jeffery Robert will join the Diesels after splitting his time between the Hunters and Gold Coast club Helensvale Hornets in the past couple of seasons.
Junee have secured an English half in Ben Fisher, as well as David Williams and Zach Singh from Canberra Raiders Cup club Belconnen United Sharks.
The Diesels are also thrilled to welcome home Hayden Diggins after he spent the past two seasons as captain-coach of Moruya Sharks.
Junee official Simon Vanzanten is thrilled to be able to add some quality as the Diesels look to bounce back after sitting out the past two seasons in first grade.
"We're going to have good competition for spots, which is what we want," Vanzanten said.
"We just wanted to try and get some help for our under 18s and ressies players, especially after winning the two premierships this year.
"We really want to have as many locals in our top squad as we can, but make it competitive. We're looking at building a top 25 squad and go from there."
Vanzaten said there was a lot to like about each of the recruits.
Fisher will slot into the halves, Robert and Singh are props and Williams can play second row or centre.
"Jeffery Robert is probably the pick of them," he said.
"He's played Q Cup for Ipswich, he's played for the Hunters and I think he might have even played a couple of tests. He's certainly played at a high standard.
"Zach (Singh) played at Belconnen most of his footy career so he's coming from a higher level. The same with David Williams.
"Ben Fisher is a pommy half from Wigan. He played Wigan Warriors juniors over there and he's coming over to have a crack in Australia and then try and go a bit further."
Vanzanten believes the return of Diggins is just as important as he returns to Junee a much more experienced player having coached for the past two years.
He is expected to provide Junee coach Damion Fraser with options, most likely in the halves, at hooker or lock.
"That's what we're trying to do. Realistically, bring our senior local players back," Vanzanten said.
"Ones that will have a bit of maturity and be able to lead our young fellas into first grade but also have good direction and work in with Damo, to have the best of both worlds really.
"They're real good ones to have back. Having Fol, Patty Guth and Hayden back, on top of the re-signing of all the Fijians and the 18s coming through."
Vanzanten confirmed Junee were applying to NSW Rugby League for more player points next season. He believes the Diesels naturally qualify under the special circumstances clause given they are looking to return after two years out of the competition.
"Not having played first grade last two years, if a club not having a first grade for two years doesn't qualify for that, I'm not sure what does," he said.
"It's just for one year, in case we need it."
With leaguetag also looking strong, Vanzanten believes the club is well-positioned heading into 2023.
"It's the first year in as long as I can remember that we've had five teams in the competition," he said.
Adding to the excitement around 2023 is the Pie in the Sky exhibition match scheduled for Junee in February.
