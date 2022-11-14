Pumps are running day and night to deal with flash flooding from constant rain as the community of Hay watches and waits while the Murrumbidgee River tracks to major flood levels.
According to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecasts, the Murrumbidgee is expected to peak at Hay Town around 9.2 metres on Wednesday.
Hay South resident Kerry Aldred lives in the lowest street in the township beside the levee and said the river had already reached 9 metres by Monday morning.
While the river is inching towards the top of the levee bank, she said there's still about half a metre to go and is not too concerned.
"It shouldn't go over the 9.2 mark," Ms Aldred said.
But she said what actually happens remains an "unknown" with a lot of developments and levee banks built since the 2012 flood.
"Everything is waterlogged too, so we'll just have to wait and see," she said.
But with drains leading through the levee blocked, council has been forced to pump water over the levee.
This was put to the test at the weekend when parts of the town recorded almost 100mm of rain at the weekend.
Meanwhile, Hay airport recorded 63.6mm of rain in the 48 hours to 9am Monday.
The heavy falls saw streets flood, including where Ms Aldred lives.
While the town is still accessible from most directions, the deputy mayor said the community are prepared for slight flooding if it comes to that.
"Going by what happened in 2012, I'm pretty confident the bank will hold," Cr Lionel Garner said.
"The river didn't quite reach the height of the old levee bank let alone the new one."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
