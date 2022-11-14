The Daily Advertiser

Residents of Hay prepare as major flood peak surges towards the town

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:36am, first published 5:00am
Hay Rural Fire Service crews pump water out of the town after a flash flood at the weekend. Picture supplied

Pumps are running day and night to deal with flash flooding from constant rain as the community of Hay watches and waits while the Murrumbidgee River tracks to major flood levels.

