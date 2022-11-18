BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Set on approximately four acres, this property is designed with privacy in mind and is situated in one of the most sought-after locations Wagga has to offer.
The home's design and layout complement the lifestyle features of the property as a whole. There are four bedrooms and a study, two bathrooms and separate living areas.
A country style kitchen acts a centrepiece of the home, overlooking a stunning oversized entertaining area, comprising a modern brick outdoor fireplace and wood pizza oven.
The incredible infrastructure continues at the rear of the home, with a fully self-contained granny flat, offering kitchen, living, bathroom, bedroom and laundry.
You'll be drawn to an established tennis court, with a surface recondition all that's needed to get games underway.
There's also established gardens and trees surrounding the home and secure fencing across the property.
There's substantial shedding close to the home for convenience and commercial-grade shed facilities at the rear of the acreage offering four bays, 3-phase power and separate private driveway.
"This really is a must see for those hoping to run a business from home," selling agent Chris Ward said.
"There truly is too much to list, get in contact for more information, this property must be inspected to be appreciated."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.