Say YES to your future with CVGT Employment Advertising Feature

Lilly discovered her ideal career with the help of CVGT Employment. Picture supplied

Are you weighing up your future, have just left study, wanting to do more training, or struggling to decide where you could fit in the workforce?

By connecting with CVGT's Employment, we'll support you to launch your career.

Get help to finish your studies, manage your life and health and support to find a job you'll love.

Once a participant through CVGT Employment, Lilly is going from strength to strength in her new full-time role in her local day surgery.

As a trainee, Lilly completed her Certificate IV in Sterilisation.



Through her strong work ethic and dedication to the traineeship, she was offered a full-time position as an instrument technician in the sterilising department.

Lilly still recalls the phone call from CVGT Employment that changed her life.

CVGT called me and offered me the position - I cried that time, tears of joy - CVGT Employment participant Lilly

"I feel really proud of myself. When I went to training, it was really interesting. I got to know different types of surgical instruments, what the instrument's for, and how to get them ready for the doctors to use."

Manola, manager of the sterilising department, is happy to have Lilly on board full-time. She believes Lilly's willingness to learn is her biggest strength.

"Lilly is always eager to learn and that's one of the things in here that you need to have - always eager to learn, even me who's been here for 30 years," Manola says.

"She's done really well with doing that and brings a nice calming, relaxed atmosphere to the place, too."

For Lilly, this is just the start of a successful and rewarding career.

When you connect with CVGT Employment, you get access to our experienced team who understand your needs and your community. We work with you so the help we provide is unique to you and flexible to your needs.



Our team will speak to employers on your behalf and present your skills and experiences to increase your chances of employment.

We're with you every step of the way and once you're in a job, we are there to help you keep it.