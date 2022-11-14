DEFENDING Group Nine premiers Gundagai believe they will possess one of the biggest weapons in the competition next year.
Imposing West Belconnen prop Manu 'Noa' Vanisi has signed with the Tigers after helping guide the Warriors to the Canberra Raiders Cup premiership in September.
In an added bonus, Gundagai have also signed Queanbeyan Blues outside back Tristan Eldridge.
Vanisi has been brought in as an ideal replacement for outgoing premiership coach Luke Berkrey, while Eldridge is cover, at the very least, for full-back Latrell Siegwalt, should be take up an opportunity to pursue higher levels in 2023.
New Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay is rapt to have both Vanisi and Eldridge on board.
"I suppose we just identified a couple of positions we needed," Hay said.
"Tristan plays full-back and centre and we don't know if we're going to get our full-back from last year back so we went after him. He played for Queanbeyan Blues this year, we watched a couple of highlights, we've got a few contacts in Canberra and we gave Tristan a call and we were lucky enough to sign him.
"I played Monaro with Noa, under 23s, probably four or five years ago now and he is a very good front rower, Noa. He had a great year for West Belconnen.
"He carved right up in the grand final and after I saw that, I thought about replacing Berks so I said to the old man and Touty, we need to go after this bloke because he's the best over there.
"We were lucky enough to get him so he'll be a handy addition. The good thing about them is they're really good blokes, too."
Hay expects Vanisi to make a big impact in Group Nine.
"Absolutely. He just comes off the back fence. He's a big, tough Kiwi fella and he loves the hard stuff," he said.
"He will stick it to anyone he wants to, big Noa. And when you see the size of him, you'll know why."
Vanisi will complement Afa Collins and Royce Tout in the Tigers' forward pack nicely, according to Hay.
"It doesn't matter what level of footy you play at, if you don't have a big pack, or a decent pack, you're already behind the eight ball," he said.
"With the blokes we've already got, Royce Tout, he was probably the best player in the comp this year, I thought, and Afatasi Collins is hanging around, so we'll be sweet. I'd say they will be our starting three so I'm looking forward to playing behind them."
Eldridge, an Australian amateur boxing champion as a junior, has links to the Riverina, which helped lure him to Gundagai.
"Tristan is actually a Narrandera boy from days gone by so he's actually first cousins with Jack and Mat Lyons so that's another incentive for him to come over," Hay explained.
"Obviously Narrandera's close for him so his family will be able to come up and watch from Narrandera so he's pretty excited about that."
Gundagai have lost Berkrey and Nathan Rose from their premiership team and could also be without Siegwalt as he weighs up offers from Sydney clubs.
Hay says the Tigers will support his decision whatever he makes.
"He's got a couple of offers elsewhere. He's got an offer in Sydney that he will probably pursue but if he doesn't, I do imagine he'll come back," he said.
