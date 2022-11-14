The Daily Advertiser

Man charged over alleged Tumut break and enter, assault after parked cars hit

Daisy Huntly
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:41pm, first published 1:38pm
Break-and-enter accused charged after running from crash

A man who allegedly forced his way into a unit and assaulted someone has been charged after trying to flee police on foot.

