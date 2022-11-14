Break-and-enter accused charged after running from crash

A man who allegedly forced his way into a unit and assaulted someone has been charged after trying to flee police on foot.
According to police, the man was refused entry to a flat on Herbert Street in Tumut at a point between 10am and noon on Saturday.
"The man then allegedly became aggressive and forced entry to the home and assaulted the 21-year-old male resident, before fleeing," police said.
The 21-year-old was treated by paramedics for cuts and bruises in the aftermath, while Riverina Police District began their investigations into the incident.
Police received multiple reports of a blue Holden Commodore being driven dangerously in the Tumut town centre around 8.40pm.
The car then hit several parked vehicles and the driver, a 35-year-old man, allegedly tried to run away but was chased down and arrested by police.
He was treated at Wagga Base Hospital before being released and taken to the city's police station and charged with a string of offences.
He is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on Monday to answer charges of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence using violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property.
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Wagga police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
