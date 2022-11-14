Real plans are needed to end domestic violence

Family, domestic and sexual violence is a major health and welfare issue in Australia, occurring across all socioeconomic and demographic groups, but predominantly affecting women and children.
These types of violence can have a serious impact on individuals, families and communities, and can inflict physical injury, psychological trauma and emotional suffering. The effects can be long-lasting and can affect future generations.
So, the recent news that federal and state governments have vowed to end violence against women and children within a generation is very welcome. However, the plan is not backed by specific funding or targets.
Here, in a nutshell, is a summary of the plan. I'll elaborate on the detail later. "Parliament passed a bill that will enshrine 10 days paid Family and Domestic Violence Leave as a workplace right for every worker in Australia. It is a new workplace right that will literally save lives" Unions Australia posted on its website.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher recently released the 10-year blueprint to coordinate federal and state action to eliminate gender-based violence. The plan calls for more funding for men's behaviour change programs and perpetrator interventions to develop a more healthy masculinity.
Other recommendations include addressing community attitudes that excuse or downplay violence and that place the onus on victims to end or leave the violence themselves, reported The Guardian Australia.
It also calls for improved housing support for those escaping violence, LGBTIQ+ specific violence response services and minimising the number of times a victim-survivor must share their experience to police and courts.
Commonwealth, state and territory governments have all endorsed the plan, but it does not contain specific funding requirements or commitments, and has no target date.
A draft plan released by the Morrison government before the election was criticised by some experts for lacking clear and measurable targets.
A proposed standalone plan for dealing with violence against Indigenous women, which is much more prevalent than in the general community, is yet to be developed, noted The Conversation.
"The federal government is setting an ambitious goal to end violence against women and children within one generation, with the release of a new national plan on family violence calling for better crisis housing and assisting men to develop "healthy masculinities" noted The Guardian Australia. Yet the plan is devoid of targets and other specifics.
True, the new plan calls for reforms to how media, schools, justice systems, tech companies, the health sector and perpetrators themselves act, with the new National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children giving dozens of suggestions to improve violence prevention and response.
"Violence against women and children is not inevitable," the report said. "By addressing the social, cultural, political and economic factors that drive this gendered violence, we can end it in one generation."
One-third of women have experienced physical violence, and one in five experienced sexual violence. Intimate partner violence is the main preventable cause of illness and death in women aged 18 to 44, with one woman killed by a partner every 10 days on average.
The report states violence against women and children costs the economy $26 billion a year.
The COVID pandemic saw offending increase, with two-thirds of women experiencing violence saying the violence started or escalated after the pandemic began.
"Too many of us are being re-traumatised trying to engage with systems that are meant to 'protect' us but fail," a statement from members of the Independent Collective of Survivors said.
"Systems that wait until the worst has happened before they respond, then blame us for not reporting or leaving."
The national plan includes two separate five-year action plans, with a standalone action plan for First Nations women to be developed.
It sets out multiple areas for improvement across state and federal jurisdictions, with major focuses on boosting housing, and engaging men and boys in prevention processes.
All well and good, but the plan is not backed by any specific details. Let's hope they come soon, lest the plan remain exactly that, merely a plan to have a plan.
