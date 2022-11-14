The Daily Advertiser

Wagga pays tribute to Cassius Turvey at 'intimate' candlelight vigil

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 4:00pm
A candlelight vigil for Cassius Turvey was held in Wagga on Saturday with an intimate crowd paying their respects to the late teen. Picture supplied

A small and intimate candlelight vigil was held in Wagga on Saturday to honour the life of Perth teen, 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey.

