HEATH Russell will enter the final weekend of the Wagga City Golf Club championships with a seven-shot lead.
Russell produced a second round 74 to extend his lead to seven shots at the halfway mark of the club championships.
Russell led by three after the opening round but produced the best round of the tournament so far to open up a seven-shot buffer.
Jack Kalis worked his way into a share of second with a round of 76.
After opening with an 81, Kalis produced a 76 to sit alongside Mick Hazell in second spot.
Hazell is also seven back after following up his opening round 79 with a round of 78.
Kalis has been playing golf for 12 months after a two-year break and was happy to fire into contention on the back of Saturday's round.
"I was a little bit disappointed (with 76). I had a few more opportunities that I left out there," Kalis said.
"I was driving very well but was just not making really good approaches.
"In the first round I had three three-putts. I didn't three put on Saturday, my putting was alright, it was just my approaches that let me down."
Kalis has six scores of under 75 to his name over the past 12 months so he believes he is still in with a chance this weekend.
The club will play the final two rounds over Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
"If I can get it all together, put it together on the day, I think I can put a couple of rounds together," Kalis said.
Kalis has never won the club championships at Wagga City but has been in the final group a couple of times over the years.
He is a former Australian representative at pitch and putt level as a schoolboy.
All going well, Kalis would love to be able to close the margin to at least four shots heading into Sunday's final round.
"I reckon if I can get within four shots (after Saturday), that's close enough to give it a red hot crack," he said.
"There can be a fair bit of pressure playing together on the final day. If I can put it all together, you never know, he might crack under pressure."
Russell is also chasing his first title at the City Club, while Hazell has the experience, having won the club championships in 2017 and 2020.
Ken Middleton is four shots further back in fourth place.
