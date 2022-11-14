Wagga's best young hockey players have returned home from Orange as state champions after winning the Hockey NSW under 15s boys indoor state championships.
In the team's first year competing in indoor hockey, the side put on an impressive show all weekend, not losing a game in their division.
Coach Adam Boyd said his side settled into the competition well and exceeded his expectations.
Coming from outdoor hockey to indoor, Boyd said there was an adjustment period for players and by the end of the weekend they were all playing beautifully.
"We trained for about six weeks, and the boys all being outdoor players didn't know much about indoor hockey," Boyd said. "It's the same game but there are a lot of differences in the way you play, and a few key rules too."
Boyd said that he could see the indoor style 'click' for his players in their first game as they began to implement what they had been working on in training.
The first time Wagga has entered into the championships in five years, Boyd said he had reasonable expectations for his team.
"I knew we had a couple of really good players, a couple of under 15 state outdoor players, and since we hadn't had a team for five, we were in the bottom division, so I had pretty good hopes for us but I didn't think we'd win every game pretty handily like we did," he said.
Playing Metro South West in the grand final, Wagga prevailed 7-4, with Boyd saying a few late goals to Metro made the game look closer than it perhaps was.
"We were up the whole game and Metro scored two late goals to make it sort of half interesting, but with about ten minutes to go, we were up something like 5-1, and I was pretty comfortable from there," he said.
Standout players for Boyd were captain Andrew Woodgate and Lachie Chyb, two state outdoor players who adjusted well into the indoor format.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
