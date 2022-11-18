Slight tweaks to the proposed route for gigantic power lines being built near Wagga could be the difference between some landowners receiving thousands of dollars in compensation or nothing at all.
David Falepau is nervously waiting for Transgrid to declare their final route for the $3.3 billion HumeLink energy project, so he can find out if the 80-metre-tall power lines will be passing through his small Gregadoo property.
Despite being seriously worried about the visual impact of the towers and fighting for them to be put underground, Mr Falepau admitted he would consider himself "luckier" than many of his neighbours if the energy project went on his land.
Because if the route was shifted just a couple hundred metres and instead only crossed neighbouring farm, he would not receive any compensation despite the "monstrous" power lines still being visible from his living room window.
"You don't receive any compensation unless you happen to - and it's a very bizarre way to put it - be lucky enough to have the easement going through your property," Mr Falepau said.
"Not to mention the dozens of others who will have the views from their homes completely ruined by these towers - we'd be absolutely incensed," he said
Transgrid is currently finalising the last reviews of the proposed 360-kilometre line, which will be released within the coming months.
In other news
Approximately 92 per cent of the private landowners who will have the easement run through their land have been told as such by Transgrid.
The energy company said it is in discussions with the NSW government for a solution to the lack of compensation for residents on neighbouring properties.
"We know from our consultation with the community and our regular community consultation group meetings this is an important matter for landowners," a Transgrid spokesperson said.
"Transgrid is working with the NSW government to explore whether it is possible to compensate landowners in this situation."
HumeLink involves the construction of a 360-kilometre power line loop, designed to future proof the state's energy grid by connecting Snowy Hydro 2.0 with a new substation at Wagga and upgraded sites near Goulburn.
The proposed 500kV line will include towers up to 80 metres tall spaced out every 400 metres.
Mr Falepau already has an existing 330kV power line passing through his property but said the size of the proposed HumeLink towers make it a "completely different story".
"The ones we have already are 35 metres tall and can be blocked out by trees but it's hard to even comprehend how big the other ones are - they are just monstrous," he said.
He is part of a passionate group of landowners from all along the HumeLink route who are fighting for the power lines to be swapped for underground cables.
Transgrid's investigation into the feasibility of moving the line underground found it would skyrocket the cost of the project to $11.5 billion - a figure disputed by affected landowners.
The company also claimed such a major change to plans would delay the project significantly and put the state's energy security at risk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.