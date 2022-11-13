The Daily Advertiser

Bureau of Meteorology working to fix Wagga's weather radar, automatic station

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:03am, first published 8:30am
Wagga's automatic weather station and weather radar is offline following severe thunderstorms. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology

Wagga's weather radar and automatic weather station remain offline after a weekend thunderstorm hit the city.

