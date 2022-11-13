Wagga's weather radar and automatic weather station remain offline after a weekend thunderstorm hit the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 75 millimetres of rain in Wagga from 9am Saturday to 5.30am on Sunday morning.
A statement issued by the Bureau states it is aware the weather radar and automatic weather station are currently offline and it may be associated with recent storms in the area
"Bureau technicians are working to identify and rectify the issue as a priority," the statement read.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Bureau's forecasts and warnings will continue to be published on the Bureau's website and on the BOM Weather app.
"Radars form only one part of the Bureau's observing network," the statement said.
"Forecasts and warnings for all regions are based on a combination of many different observing systems including satellites, automatic weather stations, radars, rain gauges, and hydrological monitoring stations.
"The composite nature of these systems allows specialist staff to monitor approaching weather and issue forecasts and warnings."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.