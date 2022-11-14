The Olympic Highway has reopened for heavy vehicles and 4WDs after being closed completely for most of Monday.
The Olympic Highway was initially closed just between Culcairn and Gerogery shortly before 1am.
That was extended to cover the entire distance between the Hume Highway at Table Top to the Sturt Highway due to flash flooding within two hours.
"The highway is open to light vehicles except for the section between Baird Street and Calool Lane in Culcairn," the Transport Management Centre advised just before 7pm on Monday.
The inaccessibility of the almost four-kilometre stretch of the highway on the northern approach to Culcairn means southbound drivers are diverted to the Sturt Highway at Wagga, then Tumbarumba Road and the Hume Highway. Northbound travellers should take the reverse route.
Sand and sandbags are available from the Culcairn State Emergency Service, which on Monday morning was advising residents to be prepared for impact from a rising Billabong Creek.
It peaked at 9.9m at 2pm, the SES said, as it continues to monitor the situation.
Sections of Holbrook, Culcairn, Rand and Walbundrie are subject to a watch and act alert from the SES, advising people not to enter floodwaters along Billabong Creek, low-lying areas, causeways and culverts
A raft of local roads within the Greater Hume Council area are closed as a result, with the council maintaining the full list on its website.
Henty Public School, St Paul's Lutheran Primary School at Henty, Culcairn Public School and Billabong High School at Culcairn were non-operational on Monday due to the flooding and road closures.
Wagga's Horseshoe Road, between Hampden Avenue and the Olympic Highway at Cartwrights Hill, has also shut overnight.
Access to the Olympic Highway and North Wagga is still available through Old Bomen Road and Bomen Road.
