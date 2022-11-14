Children playing in an Albury storm water drain had to be rescued by emergency services and community members on Sunday evening.
NSW State Emergency Service said two children had "a lucky escape" in the incident, which took place in the drains near Albury Botanic Gardens.
Police, ambulance and Albury and Border Rescue Squad also attended the scene.
A bike was nearby and it is believed another two children were also part of the group playing in the area.
One child was seen wrapped in towels but there were no reports of injuries.
The Border received heavy rain over two fronts on Sunday, with the Albury Airport monitoring station recording 43.2 millimetres overnight.
Victoria's Department of Transport has reported three major regional road closures on Monday morning:
Lincoln Causeway music school Musikids has cancelled classes on Monday after the building was inundated by water early Sunday morning.
In an update to families, owner Kathryn Pyle thanked the people who came to assist afterwards with moving items and cleaning up.
"A falling tree took out the power to the surrounding area meaning the pumps that we were relying on to keep the water away from the building stopped and the water came in," she said.
"That means, sadly, the Musihut is out of action for the foreseeable future and there will be some changes to classes over the coming weeks."
Some classes will be held in HotHouse Theatre in the interim.
