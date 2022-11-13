The Tumut Caravan Park has again been told to prepare to evacuate due to predicted fast-rising floodwaters.
The SES issued the watch and act advisory on Sunday afternoon, telling those in the area to get ready to go should the time come.
Moderate flooding along the Tumut River is possible from Sunday night, with further level rises possible, the Bureau of Meteorology advised.
Rural properties north of Tumut and on the Tumut Plains were also told to prepare to isolate.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater," the SES said.
"Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work, and educational commitments.
"You may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
