While saturated grounds meant the rodeo had to be cancelled days ahead of its scheduled date, expected rainfall did not put a dampener on The Rock's inaugural show on Sunday.
The rodeo had originally been a key part of the town's annual show, but after The Rock Showgrounds was deemed unfit for the event, it was scrapped last minute.
But that didn't stop a promising crowd from turning up at the gates on the day.
The Rock Show Society secretary Joy Schultz said they had hundreds of adults through the gates on the day and a lot of children despite the weather.
The Rock Show Young Woman of The Year April Kennedy said the rain stayed away for the majority of the day.
From new experiences to new friendships, Miss Kennedy taking out her new title was only one of the highlights of this years show.
"It was really awesome," she said.
"The whole experience was really awesome from meeting the other girls who were in the running, getting to know them better and then also getting to know people in the community a bit better. I would definitely recommend doing it."
If not influenced by a friend, Miss Kennedy may never have had the push she needed to enter.
"A friend's mum asked me if I'd be interested in running in it and I wasn't really sure about it, but then a girl I work with had at a show last year," she said.
"She told me about how much fun she had and how amazing it was to meet all of these different girls and the experiences she was able to have."
