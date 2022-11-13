JACK Harper will coach Northern Jets next season.
After one season back at the club this year, Harper will step up into the coaching role to replace Josh Avis in 2023.
Harper's appointment is the final piece in the Farrer League coaching jigsaw for next season.
Harper, 23, will be the youngest coach in AFL Riverina but boasts experience beyond his years having already performed general manager roles at Belconnen and Noosa.
The appointment continues a youthful approach the Jets are taking for next year with fellow first grade footballer Jack Fisher taking on the club presidency.
The Jets are excited to appoint a local Ariah Park product to the position.
"Jack returned to the Jets this year adding his wealth of experience along with high quality ball and game awareness skills," a Jets statement said.
"Jack's management roles within the Belconnen and Noosa ranks holds him in good stead to steer our young up and coming talents as well as the ability to link with our senior players."
Harper kicked 19 goals from 15 games at the Jets this year and featured in their best players on six occasions.
The Jets are expected to boast a similar squad to this year in 2023 after they finished a game, plus percentage, outside the top five.
There is expected to be minimal departures, with outgoing coach Avis expected to stay on at the club in a playing capacity.
